close

Hilton’s first Curio Collection property in Cambridge appoints new general manager

APPOINTMENTSCAREERS by Zoe Monk on
Julian

The Fellows House, the first Curio Collection by Hilton in the city of Cambridge, has announced the appointment of a new general manager.

Julian Hudson has joined the apartment-style hotel from his role of general manager at The Holiday Inn Express London Stratford, a position he held for nearly a decade.

During his time there, Hudson, who has more than 25 years’ experience in hospitality, oversaw the hotel through the 2012 Olympics.

Story continues below
Advertisement

He comments: “I am delighted that I have been entrusted with looking after this incredible apartment-style hotel, especially with all the time, care, and resources put into its development. I look forward to welcoming guests to experience our impressive F&B offering, our high-quality level of service, and our cultured, warm hospitality.”

The Fellows House features 131 rooms, including 123 studio and apartments all featuring kitchens. 

The signature restaurant, The Folio Bar & Kitchen, serves plant-based dishes, as other F&B offerings include coffee and wine bar, The Sage of Cambridge. The property also comprises a swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as bicycles to hire.

Tags : APPOINTMENTSCambridgegeneral managerThe Fellows House
Zoe Monk

The author Zoe Monk

you might also like

Leave a Response