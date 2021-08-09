Hilton’s first Curio Collection property in Cambridge appoints new general manager

The Fellows House, the first Curio Collection by Hilton in the city of Cambridge, has announced the appointment of a new general manager.

Julian Hudson has joined the apartment-style hotel from his role of general manager at The Holiday Inn Express London Stratford, a position he held for nearly a decade.

During his time there, Hudson, who has more than 25 years’ experience in hospitality, oversaw the hotel through the 2012 Olympics.

He comments: “I am delighted that I have been entrusted with looking after this incredible apartment-style hotel, especially with all the time, care, and resources put into its development. I look forward to welcoming guests to experience our impressive F&B offering, our high-quality level of service, and our cultured, warm hospitality.”

The Fellows House features 131 rooms, including 123 studio and apartments all featuring kitchens.

The signature restaurant, The Folio Bar & Kitchen, serves plant-based dishes, as other F&B offerings include coffee and wine bar, The Sage of Cambridge. The property also comprises a swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as bicycles to hire.