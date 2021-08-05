Historic House Hotels’ Matthew Johnson dies suddenly aged 49

Matthew Johnson, director of hotel operations at Historic House Hotels, has passed away suddenly at the age of 49 after collapsing on the golf course.

Johnson was based at Hartwell House, where he started his career with the group over 27 years ago having first joined as assistant manager.

After two years he moved to sister hotel Bodysgallen Hall near Llandudno where he remained for 20 years as director and general manager.

Story continues below Advertisement

Johnson was also a member of The Master Innholders and the BHA.

Throughout his career with Historic House Hotels, he worked with the National Trust, Relais & Chateaux and Pride of Britain Hotels.

During his time at Bodysgallen Hall, the hotel was recognised with various industry awards including AA Hotel of the Year for Wales 2012.

In 2008, Historic House Hotels Ltd and all its interests became the property of the National Trust, by donation.

Mr Richard Broyd, chairman of Historic House Hotels Ltd comments: “Matthew was respected and well liked by everyone he met and worked with and was everyone’s friend. He was sympathetic with an outstanding ability and he encouraged kindness on a daily basis. In my half century career, my working relationship with Matthew was one of the most fruitful I have enjoyed. I also remember his tremendous sense of humour. It is a truly sad day and everyone at Historic House Hotels is filled with sadness. He will be much missed.”

Matthew Johnson passed away on Monday 2nd August 2021.