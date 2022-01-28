Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise stay at Manor House hotel in Huddersfield

A boutique hotel in Huddersfield might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of likely places to spot a Hollywood A-lister like Samuel L. Jackson, but that is exactly where the acting legend found himself staying this week.

Jackson, known for his roles in smash hits such as Coach Carter and Spiderman, had been staying at the Manor House hotel in Lindley for a whole week, while he was in the area filming for a new Marvel Studios TV show for Disney Plus.

Fans of the actor had been speculating about where he might be staying locally while shooting scenes for new show Secret Invasion, after Jackson was spotted filming at the Piece Hall in Halifax and in Leeds city centre.

Unsurprisingly, the Manor House did not disclose that Jackson was staying at the hotel until after the superstar had checked out, revealing the news on Instagram.

Posting a shot of Jackson posing with staff members, the official Manor House Instagram wrote: “When Hollywood came to the Manor House.

“Thank you for the best week, and choosing Manor House! @samuelljackson we’re sending you much love from our team to all of yours, thank you for the memories!”

Fans of the hotel were quick to show their approval.

@Interiorcurve commented: “I love that Samuel chose your place! He clearly has exceptional taste!!”

While user @ClCollett added: “This is how you know it’s the best wedding venue when it’s Samuel L Jackson approved.”

The Manor House is not the only unlikely place that Samuel L. Jackson has been spotted at recently. Last Tuesday, the actor was seen leaving a branch of the Miller & Carter steakhouse in Mirfield while chatting to fans who had gathered outside.

Jackson left the building via a discreet exit taking him straight to the carpark, where he was whisked away in a nondescript car.