Holmes Hotel London rounds off multi-million pound repositioning

Holmes Hotel London in Marylebone, has unveiled The Residence, a new events venue to mark the completion of the hotel’s multi-million pound repositioning.

The Residence has been launched alongside the hotel’s existing meeting and events facilities, and comprises five rooms – The Pantry, The Billiard Room, The Laboratory, The Conservatory and The Cellar, designed by Zopsigog.

Two additional spaces – The Library and the Telegraph Room, create intimate spaces for phone calls or discrete conversations.

F&B is provided at The Pantry, while workshops including cookery lessons and cocktail masterclasses can also be catered for.

Jennifer McCabe, general manager of Holmes Hotel London, comments: “We are delighted to reveal The Residence, a project some years in the making that has exceeded all expectations. It is an incredible extension to our existing meetings and events offer that truly speaks for itself – long gone are plain boardrooms and open halls; we have introduced a space like no other.

“Through clever and creative use of design, integrating essential business tools into the fabric of the space – such as the write-on walls in the Laboratory – we have created an engaging and inspiring space for everyone who visits, and can’t wait to work with clients to ensure their meeting or event is a success.”

Holmes Hotel London is operated by PPHE Hotel Group and comprises 118 bedroom and Kitchen at Holmes restaurant.