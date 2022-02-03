Holte Spa at The Swan announces opening date

The Swan Hotel, Newby Bridge, has announced its three new spa partners, ahead of the opening of its multi-million-pound ‘Holte Spa’ on 1 March 2022.

Luxury CBD brand OTO, plant-based Irish brand GROUND wellbeing and sustainable skincare brand Comfort Zone, will all be offering their treatments and products at Holte Spa.

The spa will focus on sustainable, ethical spa practices, while taking design inspiration from the hotel’s surrounding countryside.

It will feature the Lake District’s first spa garden with an indoor/outdoor hydrotherapy vitality pool, Finnish sauna, and woodland plunge pool.

There will also be eight treatment suites, as well as experience showers, a steam room and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

A ‘SOLE’ (sustainable, organic, local, ethical) cafe will serve teas, coffee, smoothies, juices and light healthy dishes.

The hotel’s bedrooms have also been updated

GROUND’s treatments will include ‘The Balancing Ritual’ which is designed to ‘empower and support change throughout Perimenopause and Menopause’, using breathwork, cold stone massage therapy, Gua Sha stones, reflexology, and lymphatic drainage to redistribute heat throughout the body.

Comfort Zone will offer an exclusive ‘walker’s massage’, incorporating a warm magnesium salt foot soak, foot reflex points, warm mud wrap, use of a redwood massage tool and stretching, as well as detoxifying body treatments and an array of facials.

The spa wil also offer a series of sensory CBD-infused experiences by OTO, that combine CBD massage oils and retail products with the use of sound therapy that works to deliver balance and relieve stress.

The opening of The Holte Spa will coincide with the completion of 30 new bedrooms and suites at The Swan, which have been designed by Fiona Parke of Johnston Parke Interiors and inspired by the rolling hills and woodland that surround the hotel.

Prices will start from £200 per night on a room only basis, two sharing.