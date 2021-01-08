Home Grown Hotels sees turnover rise 20% in 2019

Turnover at Home Grown Hotels increased just over 20% in 2019, boosted by the launch of The Pig at Kent Place.

The parent company of The Pig hotels saw turnover rise to £26.1m (20.7%), while EBITDA dropped by 6.4% to £2.7m as a result of running costs of the brand’s two unopened hotels.

Documents filed in Companies House show that profit before tax fell from £230, 924 in 2018 to a loss of £219,014 over the following year.

The Pig at Bridge Place opened in April 2019 and showed ‘strong occupancies and covers’, with occupancy across the portfolio averaging 92% for the year to 31 December 2019.

During 2020, The Pig at Harlyn Bay in Cornwall opened its doors and despite the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated strong occupancies.

The Pig in the South Downs is scheduled to open in 2021. Both openings were originally due to debut in 2019 but were delayed.

Once open, The Pig group, founded by Robin Hutson, will comprise eight properties and continue to make its mark of one of the best-loved and well respected portfolios in the country.