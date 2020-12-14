Homewood Bath joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Homewood Bath, the hotel owned by Ian and Christa Taylor, has been accepted into the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection for 2021.

Set in 20 acres, Homewood comprises 31 bedrooms, an intimate garden spa with outdoor pool and Olio restaurant headed up by general manager Ed Fitzpatrick.

In the summer of this year the hotel launched the Olio Terrace, with outdoor kitchen and dining, and then in October Homewood opened Mallingford Mews in the grounds, with 10 new bedrooms, private terraces and hot tubs.

The hotel has also had huge success with the launch of a handful of outdoor dining domes as it continues to adapt to Covid rules and regulations.

Ian Taylor, owner of Homewood, says: “Since we took ownership of Homewood in 2018, it has been an ambition to be part of the inspiring and prestigious SLH collection. SLH represents the pinnacle of boutique hospitality: properties which are more than somewhere to lay your head, that capture your heart and mind during a stay and provide unique, memorable moments. To be accepted into SLH is a proud day for the entire team at Homewood who strive daily to deliver a luxury experience with a touch of playfulness and an infectious spirit.”

Small Luxury Hotels of the World is an exclusive collection of more than 520 independently owned, boutique hotels united in their independently minded approach.

Daniel Luddington, VP of Development, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, adds: “We are delighted to add a new contemporary country house to our British collection and they don’t come much more independently minded than Homewood! When many people are looking for space and an escape closer to home, I think a stay somewhere that describes itself as combining ‘imagination and mischief’ should be on everyone’s New Year’s list. It’s cool and cosy, and we love it.”