Horwood House appoints general manager as hotel prepares to unveil £20m renovation

Grade II-listed Buckinghamshire property Horwood House has appointed Caroline Morrone as general manager as it gets ready to reopen following a £20m redevelopment.

Her first task will be to oversee the reopening of the 165-bedroom hotel on May 17 and its repositioning following its acquisition in 2019 by ZIZ Properties.

She will be responsible for driving revenue, recruitment and training, as well as launching two new dining concepts and the reimagined spa.

With over 25 years of experience in the sector, Morrone joins from her former position as general manager at Wotton House Hotel in Surrey, where she was responsible for the estate which included 127 rooms, a 150-cover restaurant and 20 meeting rooms.

Prior to joining Wotton House Hotel, Morrone rose through the managerial ranks at De Vere Estates.

Of her appointment, Morrone comments: ‘It’s an absolute pleasure to join Horwood House at such an exciting time. I’m looking forward to the hotel reopening with a new, elevated offering and supporting the owner’s ambitious plans to establish Horwood House as one of the UK’s leading independent country house hotel destinations.”

Karim Kassam, Owner of ZIZ Properties said: “Caroline’s experience and proven track record makes her the perfect person to lead the team and drive the respositioning of the hotel and take my vision forward. I am very much looking forward to working with her.”