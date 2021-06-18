Horwood House on the hunt for new staff calls in the experts at Joseph Search

Horwood House in Buckinghamshire has partnered with leading hospitality recruiters Joseph Search on recruiting a number of positions across the hotel.

This is yet another commitment to drive local employment across the area from Karim Kassam, owner of ZIZ Hospitality and Horwood House Properties Limited that owns Horwood House.

This year, Horwood House is embarking on a £5.5m investment, in a bid to reinstate and reposition the venue as the leading country house hotel & spa in Buckinghamshire.

Joseph Search will be mainly focused on recruiting within the local area for many departments across the hotel, such as reception, food & beverage, housekeeping, maintenance, conference & events, sales & revenue and chefs.

Owner and managing director of Joseph Search, Joe Fowles said: “After a successful recruitment drive for Horwood over the last 12 weeks for many heads of department positions, we are excited to partner again together on achieving the biggest recruitment drive Horwood House has ever seen.

“We have had amazing commitment from Karim Kassam and Caroline Marrone, general manager, on attracting local potential employees to join Horwood House at such an exciting time of investment and repositioning Horwood House into one of the best destination hotels in the area.

“We are looking at recruiting team members across the hotel, supervisors and associates across each department including chefs of all levels.”

On Monday 21st & Tuesday 22nd of June, Horwood House will be opening its doors to many job seekers who will be interviewed individually for a number of positions at the hotel by the team at Joseph Search.

To express interest in the any of the open days, go to www.horwoodjobs.com