Horwood House puts private dining, conferences and events in focus with new-look spaces

Following a major £6m refurbishment, Grade-II listed Buckinghamshire property Horwood House has unveiled its new event facilities as it looks to target the MICE market.

The new look spaces have been designed by ICA, with the hotel’s character and 110-year history preserved across the 20 new areas, which can host meetings, training sessions, conferences, private dining, events and celebrations.

The refurbishment has introduced a number of features to the facilities including superfast WiFi and wireless VIA GO presentation equipment.

The rooms feature original timber beam work, warm textural finishes, and an earthy, muted palette to bring the outside in with references to the estate’s 38 acres of landscaped gardens and agricultural heritage.

The hotel grounds, including the Walled Gardens and the Cook and Eyre lawns, provide a variety of activities such as country pursuits, treasure hunts, Olympics and a Bear Grylls survival challenge.

Caroline Morrone, general manager at Horwood House says: “We are delighted to be welcoming guests back to our event spaces following the hotel’s refurbishment and a long and unexpected hiatus for the meetings and events industry. From the initial planning phase to now, it’s amazing to see the care and detail that’s gone into each and every room, as we establish Horwood House as one of the leading event and conference facility locations in the country.”

Horwood House opened in May following an extensive £20m redevelopment, spearheaded by ZIZ Properties which acquired the former De Vere venue in 2019.