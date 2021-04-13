Horwood House to reopen after £20m investment under new owners

Horwood House in Buckinghamshire is to reopen next month following a £20m investment into a refurbishment by its new owners.

The former De Vere Horwood Estate is to relaunch on May 17 as a four-star independent hotel after a complete redevelopment of its 165 bedrooms, lounges and spa, as well as the introduction of two new dining concepts.

Horwood House was acquired by ZIZ Properties, headed up by hotelier Karim Kassam in December 2019.

The hotel previously comprised 185 bedrooms, a 200-cover restaurant and 35 meeting and event rooms and has now been transformed into a more luxury offering.

Kassam, owner of ZIZ Properties, said: “Horwood House has a unique history and spectacular gardens. We are breathing new life into the estate, preserving the hotel’s character but elevating the rooms, food and beverage spaces and spa, in line with modern expectations. Our vision is to establish Horwood House as one of the UK’s leading independent country house hotel destinations and, with the pent-up demand for staycations and weddings, we are looking forward to a busy summer and rest of the year.”

The Grade-II listed property, which dates back 110 years, has been redeveloped in partnership with design studio ICA.

Harry’s Bar & Kitchen is one of the new F&B concepts launching in May at Horwood House, with a ‘refined dining offering’ opening later this year.

A new reception area, developed in the property’s original stable block, features double height walls, panelling and ambient lighting.

Bedrooms and suites have been individually designed.

A stand-alone spa featuring a 12 metre indoor pool, treatment suites, gym and sauna will open over the summer whilst the property’s function suites have also been redesigned for weddings, as well as corporate and private events.