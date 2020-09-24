HOSPA launches new campaign to encourage continued trading momentum for hotels

HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association, is launching #SleepOverToHelpTurnover as it bids to help maintain the momentum of the industry’s recovery.

HOSPA, supported by its members and partners, is looking to help revive the momentum of the recovery process through the launch of #SleepOverToHelpTurnover to help hospitality businesses transition from the peak period of summer and through the autumn and winter months.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA, said: “The latest preventative measures are set to squeeze an industry which is already at breaking point. Hospitality businesses simply have no room for any further loss of income and are in desperate need of help. Curtailments on revenue, no matter how seemingly small, have serious knock on effects – from job losses to whole businesses having to close.”

Primarily focused on education – that hotels are safe and viable – as well, as trying to promote goodwill, it’s looking to raise awareness that hotels are still struggling, especially following the latest measures, and need continued support to stay open and operating.

Set for launch on the 1st October, HOSPA is encouraging any interested hotels to sign up and join in with the campaign – with the potential to offer small appreciative gestures, such as inclusive breakfast, car parking and half-price cocktails as a way of showing gratitude to guests for their support and custom.

Pendlebury added: “We see this as a two-way initiative and are encouraging our members and others to incentivise potential guests by offering appreciative extras, such as an inclusive breakfast, complimentary bottles of wine, free WiFi upgrades, car parking, half price cocktails and more to reward those who engage with the #SleepOverToHelpTurnover scheme.”

To find out more about HOSPA and #SleepOverToHelpTurnover please visit https://www.hospa.org/sleepover-to-help-turnover