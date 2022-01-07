HOSPA launches ‘Share Your Success’ scheme to celebrate industry opportunities

The Hospitality Professionals Association (HOSPA) has launched the Share Your Success campaign to highlight and celebrate the wealth of opportunity available in the hospitality industry amidst the ongoing staffing crisis.

The initiative, which has been dubbed ‘Share Your Success’, encourages those who have forged a successful career in hospitality to try and engage with younger generations to help inform them about the positives associated with a career in hospitality and the level of advancement on offer.

HOSPA fears that, despite it being one of the largest and most successful sectors in the UK, not enough people approach hospitality with a view to staying in it long term.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s an attitude that the association believes needs to be changed if the industry is to properly overcome its staffing shortages.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA, commented: “All too often hospitality is regarded as a stop gap – a short-term solution before moving on to ‘bigger and better’ things.

“However, the truth is that bigger and better things are right here in hospitality. We are and should be the long-term option for those who are already working in the sector and for those who are considering it.”

“Very few industries offer the same level of progression as hospitality. It’s not hyperbole to say that you can climb from the very bottom rung of the career ladder to the very top, learning an immense array of transferable skills as you go. There are countless examples of people who have done just that – and we want them to come forward and show others the possibilities on offer.”

To do this, the association wants people who have achieved a degree of seniority in the industry to approach their local schools or colleges and offer to help educate students about the benefits of a career in the sector.

Prospective participants are invited to visit the HOSPA website to sign up, where they will receive an email template to help them form an introduction with their school of choice.

To find out more about the campaign visit hospa.org