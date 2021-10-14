HOSPA revamps and expands its membership at all levels with new tiered system

HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association, has overhauled its membership at all levels in a bid to make its services more accessible to professionals working in the industry – as it offers its basic membership level free to hoteliers.

Broken down into four distinct tiers – member, fellow, associate and student – HOSPA’s new membership structure seeks to encourage better access to its services, allowing more and more hotel operators to benefit from its guidance and wider educational offering.

The revised structure caters to all aspects of the hospitality industry and whether a supplier or an operator, in a senior role or an up and coming, aspiring leader of the future; an array of new features looks to improve the experience of active contributors to HOSPA.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA, commented: “This redevelopment of our membership structure reflects our ambitions of being an association that’s representative of all who work within UK hospitality. Wherever you are within that scale, the benefits of HOSPA membership are many and varied and we’re excited to bring these new changes into play — which we hope will improve the experience of those who actively engage with HOSPA.”

The association is now offering complimentary membership to hoteliers across the UK, helping to introduce them to the wider benefits of HOSPA’s services, which will include:

Exclusive invitations to private events and forums.

Access to unrivalled educational material to support careers, including best practice guides, industry reports and analysis.

Access to webinars and masterclasses, and regular news updates covering the major industry topics.

Jane continued: “At HOSPA, we’re characterised by our strong community of members and we’re extremely grateful for the ongoing support and continued input of our existing membership – while of course being keen to welcome new faces too. Whether it be through attending events, networking, undertaking our courses or simply retaining membership, it all plays a part in creating the vibrant community that sits at the very core of HOSPA’s endeavours, as we look to support those working in hospitality.”