‘Hospitality always rises to the occasion’ says category sponsor Monica Or

Monica Or, founder Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy: “This year has been a whirlwind for all of us, which is why it is more important now than ever to celebrate success and look at the positives that shine through.

As a hospitality consultant I am always looking at innovative ways in which my clients can create memorable guest experiences. Paying it forward with random acts of kindness is just one way that will have that ripple effect of spreading good news, far and wide. This year we have had to think on our feet to adapt quickly to the changes thrust upon us. It is clear how the hospitality industry always rises to the occasion. Whether it be offering shelter, delivering food or raising money for charitable causes, what underpins the Acts of Generosity that have been shown by our nominees for this year’s Boutique Hotelier Awards, is that these actions all come from the heart.

As businesses have had to pivot, introduce new services and adapt their existing services, it is still important that by doing so, the guest experience is not adversely affected. I have been offering out my advice and guidance of how this can be done so that you can still deliver a physically distanced service, whilst still being social. After all our business is about being hospitable, so we still need to welcome our guests with open arms, and a warm friendly smile, even if that is behind a facemask.

