Hospitality bosses sign industry’s most ambitious ever carbon savings pact

Operators of some of hospitality’s biggest businesses in the UK have collectively pledged to strive for carbon net zero following the publication of a landmark industry roadmap.

The roadmap has been driven by The Zero Carbon Forum and is designed to provide the hospitality sector with guidance on the steps they can take to decarbonise their businesses and set net zero strategies.

The initiative is being funded by the forum’s 27 members and is backed by UK Hospitality and the British Beer and Pub Association.

Business leaders from chains such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Revolution Bars Group and Adnams yesterday met to discuss how they can transform the sector and its supply chain to achieve their net zero targets.

Members of the forum have been working together over recent months to quantify the carbon impact across the hospitality industry and share the initiatives they have taken to reduce emissions to help define the pathway to net zero.

The roadmap, which outlines current trends, sector emissions hotspots, decarbonisation opportunities and practical steps for setting net zero goals, was developed in the context of the latest climate science, and through extensive consultation with forum members and sustainability experts.

The action it calls for is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C and is feasible for a wide range of businesses across the sector.

The ambition is to reach a 90% reduction in operational emissions of 57% – 78% (Scope 1&2) and reductions in supply chain (Scope 3) emissions by 2040.

Mark Chapman, CEO and Founder of the Zero Carbon Forum, said that while several forum members have already set ambitious plans for net zero, it needs even more companies to sign up to this target date.

“As well as longer term commitments, we’re structured and focused on the actions we can take now to reduce our carbon impact. Since launching the forum, we’ve doubled the number of members buying renewable energy.

“This commitment will deliver carbon savings of 350,000t CO2 per year, the same emissions as 43,750 households. We’ve also launched our overnight energy initiative to optimise operational efficiency, saving operators up to £4,900 and 10t CO2 annually, per outlet.

“With over 60% of our emissions in our supply chains, we know we can have an even bigger impact through our ongoing partnerships, engaging our suppliers and customers to help lower the carbon impact of the food and drink we serve. While the climate crisis presents fundamental risks to hospitality, it also highlights an immense opportunity. By working together, we can do better.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, said: “We are fully committed to decarbonisation and are delighted to have been part of the development of the roadmap. We will be proactively rolling this out to our membership and the wider industry in the coming weeks, months and years – for businesses to make positive changes to the way they operate. The ambition is for hospitality to be at the forefront of the race to net zero.”

The roadmap can be viewed in full HERE.