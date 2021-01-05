Hospitality businesses offered £9k per property in new lockdown grants

Hospitality businesses will soon be able to apply for access to a new lockdown grant, announced today by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Businesses across the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors will receive new grants up to £9,000 per property, the Treasury confirmed.

The grant has been introduced to help businesses keep afloat until Spring.

A pot of £594m will also be made available to firms outside of these sectors to support other impacted businesses, Sunak said, with the total package of support worth £4.6bn.

The grants will be in addition to the business rates relief for the hospitality and tourism until March and the extension of furlough.

The announcement follows the Prime Minister’s announcement last night that England will go under strict lockdown rules from today, similar to those enforced in March at the start of the pandemic, amid a rise in virus cases.

Businesses are expected to stay closed until at least February half-term.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we’re announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring.

This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen.”

Further information on the grants