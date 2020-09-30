Hospitality fights back against 10pm curfew in a bid for government U-turn

The hospitality industry is piling the pressure on the government to do a U-turn on the new 10pm curfew in England and Wales before it’s too late.

Launching this week is a new campaign #cancelthecurfew designed to drum up support from the public and raise awareness of the damaging impact the new restrictions is having on the sector.

Since the new rule was imposed on restaurants, pubs and hotels last week, venues are reporting a 60% drop in revenue, with the impact overall expected to cost the industry £5.5m per day in London alone.

The #cancelthecurfew is being spearheaded by a group of hospitality professionals desperate to encourage the government to reverse the new measures in England and Wales.

Tom Lord, founder of Hospitality Gin and hospitality consultant, says: “Hundreds of thousands of people will lose their jobs as a direct result of this disastrous policy, thousands of businesses will close their doors forever, and the hospitality industry will never be the same again. Stop blaming hospitality, let us serve.”

The movement starts this week by asking hospitality leaders, operators, employees, and anyone with a love for the hospitality industry to share #cancelthecurfew images on social media.

They are then following up with a silent protest and social media “thunderclap” at 10pm on Saturday October 3 with venues and workers all over the country standing outside their venues and posting images of this on their social media.

Alongside this campaign, a group of MPs have written directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to immediately show medical evidence behind the decision for the curfew or scrap it.

Written by Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, the letter argues that a third of hospitality venues’ revenues are made after the cut-off time of 10pm, and that crowds on the streets after the curfew is ‘exactly what we need to avoid’.

She is leading a group of 25 MPs from six parties calling for medical evidence to support the government’s decision; extended furlough for venues impacted; widened 5% VAT rate and extended business rates exemption beyond April 2021.