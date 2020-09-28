Hospitality giants join forces to support industry through the pandemic

For the very first time, the hospitality industry has joined forces to provide essential support to those impacted by COVID-19.

Marking a first in the industry’s history, CareerScope is a partnership between five organisations: Springboard, Hospitality Action, UK Hospitality, the Institute of Hospitality and the Savoy Educational Trust.

Launching today, the free service will support those within hospitality, leisure and tourism who’ve either lost their jobs or are struggling to find work.

Story continues below Advertisement

Its objectives are to support those who have lost their job due to COVID-19 back into work, as well as those struggling to find work.

Its aim is to bring the hospitality community together, providing advice and resources on developing skills, financial and wellbeing support; ultimately helping people get back into work and developing their careers.

Some of the biggest names in hospitality have backed the initiative, including Michel Roux Jr, Clare Smyth, Raymond Blanc, Alastair Storey, Wendy Bartlett and Danny Pecorelli.

They say CareerScope a vital initiative for protecting the future of their workforce.

David Morgan-Hewitt, managing director at The Goring Hotel, said: “One of the greatest challenges which faces the leaders of our hospitality industry is keeping people both young and old interested and engaged when things are so difficult. So many hospitality professionals of all ages have been made redundant in the past few months, through no fault of their own, and sadly many more will probably follow in their footsteps during the next few months. This initiative helps us to reach out to these amazing people and keep them excited about our wonderful profession. Be under no illusion we need them and their skills – when things start to come back, as I believe they will with some speed at some point, it is to these people that we will look to build back our broken businesses and take this incredible industry to even greater heights.”

Michel Roux Jr, chef patron of Le Gavroche, commented: “Each year thousands of young people come to work in our industry, but COVID-19 has forced many businesses to lay off staff to survive. Post-COVID and post Brexit, I really fear for the future generation of young chefs, waiters, restaurateurs and hoteliers.”

CareerScope provides a one-stop industry hub with easy to access content on everything from CV writing and career webinars to redundancy advice, financial support and health and wellbeing resources. A digital training academy will also keep those out of work up to date on essential training, from customer service and food safety, to confidence and assertiveness webinars.

Raymond Blanc, commented: “Government support has been a lifeline for many businesses, but when it runs out we are likely to see a huge number of job losses, which will have a massive impact on the future of our workforce. This is a brilliant industry that looks after its people. When our people need us most, we step up, look after our people’s wellbeing, and support them back into work. That’s why CareerScope is such an important initiative.”

For more information on CareerScope, visit https://careerscope.uk.net/