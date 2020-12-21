Hospitality in Wales and Scotland to close as tighter tier restrictions shut down sector

Hospitality venues in Wales and Scotland have been forced to close earlier than originally planned, as the entire country is plunged into tighter tier restrictions over the festive period.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in Wales were forced to close completely from Saturday December 19, being given just a few hours to sort stock and cancel reservations.

Originally they were due to close at 6pm on Christmas Day.

Venues in Scotland will now also have to close on Boxing Day at 00.01 for three weeks as both Scotland and Wales enter tier 4 of the coronavirus alert level system.

Similar to the rules in England, announced on Saturday by Boris Johnson, household mixing will be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than the five-day period as planned.

Scotland has also introduced a strict travel ban for the festive period, with no travel permitted between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

In Northern Ireland, the five-day period has also been reduced to one with households able to mix for one day only between 23-27 December, to allow those working on Christmas Day the chance to still celebrate.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shattered the nation’s Christmas plans by announcing harsher measures for England and scrapping the five-day festive period which would have allowed up to three households to mix.

Instead, London and areas of the south east and east of England entered the new tier 4 alert level, which restricts all travel and household mixing, as well as the closure of all gyms, beauty services, similar to the nationwide lockdown in November.

The new rules also mean lower level tiers are now able to mix households on Christmas Day only.

The new measures came into effect on Sunday 00.01 GMT.