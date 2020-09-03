Hotel groups pen open letter to PM demanding extra support in London

London hospitality businesses, comprising hotel groups, restaurant chains and more, have collectively signed an open letter (below) to Number 10 Downing Street demanding it provide extra support in the capital due to the high number of commuters and tourists yet to return.
Hotel groups include Best Western Hotels GB, Edwardian Hotels London, Marriott Hotels UK and more.
See the full list and letter, which was coordinated by UK Hospitality, below.
Dear Prime Minister and Mayor of London,
We are extremely grateful for the action you and your colleagues have taken to date to support our sector through this pandemic. We share your concern and ambition to get our economy going again on a safe and sustainable basis. Now we must work together to ensure that London is equipped to drive that recovery, for the sake of the capital and as a catalyst for the rest of the UK.
While the Eat Out to Help Out scheme has helped some central London businesses and brought welcome relief to many more businesses in outer London and beyond, there is a growing disparity between central London and the rest of the UK.
Hospitality businesses in other parts of the UK are now taking above 70% of their pre coronavirus revenue, while in London business has been decimated – with some struggling to hit double figures in comparable trading levels. Our sector’s fortunes in the capital are inextricably linked with two income streams – office footfall and tourism.
Pre-Covid, half a million workers came to central London every day but many businesses have no immediate plans for staff to return to offices; only around 15% of them expect the majority of staff to return by the end of September. This has existential risks for businesses in hospitality and its supply chain, as well as retail, leisure and entertainments, which combined employ around 20% of Londoners.
Action to build public trust to levels that will trigger a return of safe travel into central London has become a social and economic emergency. London’s residents and workers need to be persuaded that: existing public health measures deliver a low and managed risk; public transport is safe and; their workplaces are safe. This will require a significant upturn in the delivery of clear, consistent messaging to give assurance and diminish fear.
Pre-Covid, more than 40 million overseas visitors spent close to £30bn in Britain last year, with 55% of those visitors coming to London, the world’s third most visited city.
Visit Britain’s latest forecast for inbound tourism to the UK in 2020 is for a decline of 73% in visits to 11.0 million and a decline of 79% in spending from nearly £30bn to £6bn.
With 55% of inbound expenditure accruing in London, there would be a drop in revenue for London of at least £12bn in international tourism. This does not take into account the further lost revenues for aviation and ferry operators and terminals.
A programme of promotions, initiatives and campaigns is desperately needed to convey to potential visitors that London is open for business, safe and welcoming.
We are keen to work collaboratively with the Government and City Hall. Only a coordinated approach that puts politics to one side and focuses on building confidence will deliver the strong and desperately needed message that London is open for Londoners, commuters and leisure visitors.
The current speed of progress in conveying that message will see businesses fail and the triggering of an economic downward spiral. We urge you to work with us on an ambitious and strategic plan of action to secure London’s future and a safe return to growth.
To that end, we request that you grant us the opportunity for a round table discussion with leading operators from across our diverse sector, which UKHospitality is more than willing to facilitate.
Yours sincerely,
