Hospitality job losses hit 650,000 since January with furlough softening the blow

There have been 650,000 job losses in the hospitality since January, however new data has indicated that the continuation of the furlough scheme has softened the blow somewhat.

In new figures from global software provider, Fourth, a further 9,845 workers lost their jobs in November, representing 4% of the total workforce.

There is now a quarter fewer sector jobs compared to a year ago, with a 26% drop in overall staff headcount compared to November 2019.

The number of hours worked across the sector 75% lower compared to November last year.

The study indicates that the number of job leavers continues to outweigh the number of new starters, a consistent trend since before the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Sector recruitment remains in a downturn, dropping by 59% compared to October.

Fourth’s data, which has been aggregated from analysis of over 700 companies across the restaurant, pub, bar and QSR sectors.

Overall, the data reveals that the workforce has shrunk by 26% year-on-year.

The most impacted sector, again, has been hotels, where there has been a 31% reduction in labour compared to last year.

Sebastien Sepierre, Managing Director – EMEA, Fourth, said: “While these figures continue to make for bleak reading, it is encouraging to see that hospitality businesses are continuing to battle on through the pandemic, with the data suggesting that the sector was perhaps better prepared for the second national lockdown. This could be because good practices that were put in place in the spring, most notably around delivery, could be rolled out again from the get-go.

“This time of year usually brings with it a mammoth recruitment drive, as operators gear up for the busy festive schedule. While the data indicates that recruitment is continuing to drop, what is encouraging is that the continuation of the furlough scheme is seemingly protecting sector jobs and significantly reducing the number of redundancies.”