Hospitality job losses largest single contributor to fall in employment

New ONS data has shown that over a third of the job losses since February have come from the hospitality sector, making the industry the largest single contributor to the fall in employment.

The figures from the Office of National Statistics show that there has been 800,000 fewer employees on the payroll in November than February, prior to England’s second lockdown.

In October, hospitality headcount was 660,000 lower than in February, with one million workers on full furlough and 400,000 on part time furlough.

Story continues below Advertisement

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Overall we have seen a continuation of recent trends with a further weakening in the labour market.

“The latest monthly tax numbers show over 800,000 fewer employees on the payroll in November than in February, with new analysis finding that over a third of this fall came from the hospitality sector.

“In the three months to October, employment was still falling sharply and unemployment was rising, but the number of people neither working nor looking for work was little changed. Average hours per worker were continuing to recover, though this was before the second lockdown in England.

“While there was another record rise in redundancies in the latest three months as a whole, they began to ease during October.”