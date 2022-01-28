Hospitality reacts to DWP’s ‘Way to Work’ initiative

Industry body UKHospitality has welcomed the launch of a new Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) scheme which plans to help 500,000 jobseekers into work by the end of June.

The government announced the plans on Thursday 27 January, which will see jobseekers that are deemed capable of work expected to search more widely for available jobs from the fourth week of their claim, rather than from three months as is currently the case.

The idea behind the scheme is that if people are not able to find work in their previous occupation or sector, they will now be expected to look for work in another sector and this will be part of their requirements for receiving their benefit payment.

Kate Nicholls, CEO, UKHospitality, said: “We hope that this new Government initiative will contribute to plugging hospitality’s jobs gap, which remains a huge threat to recovery for the sector and, by extension, the wider economy.

“With restrictions now lifted, it has been heart-breaking to see venues that were so desperate to trade fully for the first time in nearly two years, forced to reduce their opening hours or simply not open at all due to a lack of staff. This is a serious threat to businesses that are carrying huge debts and little or no cash reserves, especially as we get closer to a cliff edge in April when the sector faces a rise in VAT, business rates and labour costs.

“We will be working with Jobcentres and sector businesses to connect jobseekers with jobs in a strengthened partnership. Hospitality is a wonderful industry to work in, and provides interesting, exciting and rewarding long-term careers but in order to continue this and to invest in job creation, the industry will need support from the Government, including a commitment to keep VAT permanently at its current rate of 12.5%.”