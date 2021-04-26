Hospitality sector in Scotland and Wales to start reopening from today

Hospitality venues in Scotland and Wales are to reopen today, as coronavirus restrictions in the countries start to ease.

Hotels, pubs and restaurants in Scotland will be able to serve up to six people from two households indoors, however alcohol must only be permitted outdoors and businesses must adhere to an 8pm curfew.

Gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums can also reopen.

As the country moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions, the rules on weddings and funerals in Scotland are easing, with now up to 50 people allowed to attend, including wakes and receptions.

Meanwhile, hospitality venues in Wales are reopening for outdoor service today for the first time since December. The sector is expected to be permitted to reopen indoors from May 17, however this will not be confirmed until the next government three-week review on May 13.

From today, weddings and funerals of up to 30 people can take place in Wales, as well as organised outdoor activities. Gyms and leisure facilities can reopen from May 3.