Hospitality sector revenues up 43% week on week, new data finds

With hospitality venues now allowed to re-open indoors, revenues across the sector are up 43 per cent week-on-week, according to new data from Barclaycard Payments.

The value of transactions processed at pubs and bars is up 162 per cent compared to the same period last week, and restaurants are seeing similar growth, with transaction values up 58 per cent.

The pent-up demand for eating and drinking indoors, especially given the chilly weather seen over much of the past month, has even caused the hospitality sector to rise above pre-pandemic levels, with the total amount spent up 8.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Even with the increased capacity, the demand for tables is likely to exceed supply: the recent Barclaycard Payments SME Barometer revealed that the majority of hospitality and leisure businesses that take bookings expect that customers will need to book at least five days in advance to secure a reservation this summer.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “The re-opening of indoor hospitality venues has brought the welcome sound of ringing tills to restaurants, pubs and bars across the country. I’m delighted to see that transaction values have even risen above 2019 levels, thanks to our pent-up demand for going out to spend time with friends and family.”