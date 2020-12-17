Hospitality venues in Wales forced to close at 6pm on Christmas Day

Hospitality venues in Wales will have to close on 6pm on Christmas Day as part of a ‘firebreak’ lockdown over the festive period.

In addition, all non-essential retail, leisure facilities and gyms will shut from the end of trading on Christmas Eve, meaning no Boxing Day sales foe retailers.

From December 28 at the end of the five-day Christmas period, the nation will go into Level 4 of restrictions, with restrictions coming in for holiday accommodation and travel.

The rules on households mixing will also change, with laws now limiting mixing to two households, plus one additional single person household.

Announcing the news yesterday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was allowing restaurants and pubs to stay open until 6pm so the industry would be able to close in an orderly fashion in preparation for lockdown and to allow isolated and people living alone to enjoy a Christmas celebration.

“Allowing hospitality to continue to 6pm on Christmas Day protects the plans that people have made,” he said, “particularly those who are lonely and isolated, and allows the industry itself to come to an orderly close.”

The decision is set to be reviewed in three weeks time.

Further financial support, in additional to the £340m already pledged by the Welsh government, will be announced later this week.

Pubs, restaurants and bars in Wales have been subject to a 6pm curfew since December 4. They have also been banned from serving alcohol. Hotels were able to only serve alcohol to residents as part of room service.

As a result, many hotels made the decision at the start of December as the restrictions simply made it unviable to remain open.