Hospitality venues in Wales to start reopening from next week

Outdoor hospitality in Wales, including hotels, restaurants and pubs, will be permitted to reopen from next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

The rules around meeting people from other households outdoors will also be relaxed, the Welsh Government has said.

Drakeford said at the beginning of April that venues could potentially reopen on April 26, but that this was an ‘indicative date’ to allow the industry to prepare for reopening.

Now he has confirmed that outdoor hospitality will be able to reopen next Monday, as the cases of new coronavirus infections continued to fall and the ‘public health context in Wales remains favourable’, Drakeford said.

The government also confirmed the current rule allowing up to six people from up to two households to meet outdoors will be relaxed.

From Saturday 24 April, up to six people from up to six households will be able to meet outside. The total does not include children.

On Monday, Drakeford said: “I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday April 26.

“These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult 12 months.

“It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

Drakeford has previously said that when hospitality businesses do reopen, there will not be a curfew or an alcohol ban like the restrictions seen last year.

Drakeford is also expected to use a press conference on Friday to confirm more relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions that will come into force from Monday April 2.

Yesterday we wrote about how UKHC was urging the Welsh government to confirm the opening date for hospitality venues as cases remain low.