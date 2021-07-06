‘Hospitality venues need to re-establish trust with the public’ Fred Sirieix on how hoteliers can best secure bookings

‘Hospitality venues need to focus on establishing trust with the public, above all else’, French maître d’hôtel and TV personality, Fred Sirieix recommends, as the sector looks towards full reopening.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, Sirieix, who worked as general manager at Galvin at Windows until 2019 and is best known for his TV appearances on the likes of channel four’s First Dates, said that guests now ‘expect a higher level of attention to detail in what they see and experience’, and stressed the importance of good hygiene standards and cleanliness.

“It is the first thing they will experience they come into any venue, it is your absolute first line of defence,” he says.

“In this phase of pandemic recovery, hospitality businesses need to focus on offering a high quality experience and re-establishing trust – which goes hand in hand with impeccable hygiene standards. You simply can’t have one without the other,” Sirieix adds.

Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England’s roadmap out of lockdown was on track, as the country works towards a full reopening on July 19. If given the go ahead by ministers tracking the data, hotels, pubs and restaurants will no longer have to abide by a ‘rule of six’ and mask wearing and venue check-in will become optional.

In a new partnership with P&G Professional, Sirieix says that every aspect of a venue’s cleanliness must be considered to ensure customers are happy to return.

He says: “When you walk into your venue, are you proud of what you see? Has the pavement outside been swept? Are all the lightbulbs working? When you sit down, can you see greasy finger marks on the table? When you go to the bathroom – have the bins been emptied? Are there watermarks on the taps? These are important questions hospitality managers should be asking themselves. Be sure to pay attention to the smallest details.”

Research[1] from P&G Professional found 64% of Brits say that a good hygiene rating is now most important when choosing a restaurant, above cost (58%) and customer service (45%).

