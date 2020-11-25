HospoDemo to stage second parliament protest on December 7

Members of the hospitality industry are to gather in front of parliament for a second time next month to protest against the restrictions and measures continuously placed on the sector without any concrete evidence during the pandemic.

Following the first HospoDemo in October, workers from the industry will peacefully descend on Parliament Square in London to urge the government to rethink their policies in terms of restrictions.

In a bid to hammer home the message that many businesses will be lost without further financial support, workers from all sectors of hospitality including chefs, operators, owners, sommeliers, waiting staff, KPs, restaurateurs, and suppliers, will bring the tools of their trade to the protest to make as much noise possible.

Organisers of the protest said that the loss of vital Christmas trade will be the final straw for many restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels hoping to survive into 2021.

The schedule will be as follows:

10.45am Demonstrators meet on Parliament Square (SW1P 3BD) for the peaceful protest.

11am All demonstrators turn to face the Houses of Parliament and make as much noise as possible using the tools of their trade.

All attendees will be asked to wear a face covering and bring hand sanitiser, and respect social distancing.

In October, the first protest saw hundreds of workers descend on parliament to make their voices heard.