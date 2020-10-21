HOT SEAT: Guestline on why now is the time to invest in tech

Now is the time to invest in technology to help streamline service and still provide a personal service through contactless solutions.

That’s the message from James Cannon, sales and marketing director at Guestline in conversation with editor at Boutique Hotelier, Zoe Monk.

Here, in part 2 of a special video interview, Cannon explains which technology trends are worth taking note of right now and what growth plans are in the pipeline for Guestline.

