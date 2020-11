HOT SEAT: Vamoos on choosing the right tech to suit your Covid-secure operation

In a special supplier hot seat, we catch up with Alisdair Luxmoore, founder at Vamoos to hear how hoteliers can identity the best tech innovations to suit their operational requirements in the ever-evolving trading landscape.

Speaking to editor Zoe Monk, Luxmoore explains how the brand’s travel app has proven to save time and money for hospitality operators, and pivoted to the hotel sector during the pandemic following success in the travel industry.