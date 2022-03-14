Hotel bathroom amenities: The best on the market right now

Stylish hotel bathrooms need equally stylish amenities. From bath robes to liquid soaps, check out the very best hotel bathroom amenities on the market right now.

The best hotel bathroom amenities

BC SoftWear: The importance of the first touch

Leading spa textiles supplier, BC SoftWear, has noticed a significant shift in the hotel market since the pandemic, with a move towards higher quality towels and robes and a drive towards ensuring guests’ first touch point during their stay is a memorable one.

“Hotels are without doubt upping their game when it comes to towels and robes,” explains BC SoftWear CEO and Founder Barbara Cooke. “Prior to the pandemic, providing a robe in-room was, for many, just a tick-box exercise. But increasingly, we’re seeing our hotel partners opt for considerably more luxurious robes and towels that feel as good as they look.

“We firmly believe that, as towels and robes are often a guest’s first touch point when they enter your hotel, they should be remarkable. Now more than ever, with handshakes a thing of the past post pandemic, hotels must ensure that initial touch point is as sumptuous as it can be.”

It seems hotels are increasingly committing to making sure customers’ first physical encounter is the very best it can be. Alongside this, BC SoftWear is also seeing an increased trend for personalised labels in the neck of the robe. “Hotels are committing to going a step above, and this trend for personalising labels, as well as embroidering logos on robes, demonstrates this. As hotels invest more in their in-room robes, we advise they actively promote selling them to guests – it’s an excellent way to boost in-room retail and helps to prevent theft.”

Learn more at bcsoftwear.co.uk

Bath House: Is it the end of the road for the hotel plastic miniature?

As environmentally conscious customers ask for more sustainable and vegan-friendly amenities in their hotel rooms, it is clear the days of wasteful single-use plastic are coming to an end. No longer are the little rows of plastic bottles, neatly replaced every day, perceived as an extrinsic part of a luxury stay. Guests are now looking for bulk-sized bathroom amenities which can be refilled in their rooms, made by the smaller niche independent British suppliers whose products have a genuine provenance. This fast, rapid change in the mindset and commitment of hoteliers is now no longer only taking place in the small independents and the boutique hotels, hotel groups are also acknowledging the needs of their customers and benefits for the planet to consider a new way of thinking.

Bath House launched its collection of sustainable hotel toiletries in 2021, offering bottles using no plastic (aluminium and glass instead) with products made at their making rooms in the village of Dent, Cumbria using exactly the same tried and trusted scents and formulations sold in their luxury stores. Scented with refreshing Bamboo and Jasmine and sensual Patchouli and Black pepper, all of their products are made from scratch, using natural, eco-certified ingredients which are cruelty-free and vegan friendly. Bath House has noticed a growing order book for the supply of these sustainable products for like-minded and environmentally conscious establishments.

Learn more at thebathhouseshop.com

GAIA: Celebrating Mums to be

Inspired by Gaia, the ancient Greek goddess known as Mother Nature, GAIA skincare was developed to offer a range of nourishing products, each handmade in Britain using traditional methods.

Harnessing the power of nature, each GAIA skincare product has a blend of pure essential oils and plant actives, along with a few drops of the GAIA Elixir – a bespoke infusion of macerated oils combined with the vibrational healing benefits of citrine crystals to aid emotional balance.

With the first signs of spring blooms new life, and a great appreciation for Mother Nature, who has been nurturing our world throughout the colder months, it’s no wonder this season we celebrate Mother’s Day, a day for honouring the strength of women.

The Mother GAIA range was developed to support mothers to be, harnessing the power of nature, offering nurturing products for prenatal care. A combination of natural essential oils including orange, geranium, patchouli and ylang-ylang creates a harmonious base for the Mother GAIA Body Oil. Blended with calendula oil for soothing inflammation and sesame seed oil which helps firm skin, it naturally enhances the wellbeing of expectant mothers and their babies throughout this special time.

The Mother GAIA Tummy Balm is a deeply nourishing butter to protect expectant mother’s bumps during and after pregnancy. A silky shea butter base ensures the Tummy Balm is easily absorbed into the skin and gives a soothing massage for the tummy, hips, thighs and breasts. Combined with nourishing Rosehip Oil, which supports skin regeneration and helps heal scar tissue. As with all GAIA products these are cruelty-free, as well as being vegan and nut-free.

Learn more at gaiaskincare.co.uk

Gordon Castle Scotland: Sustainable luxury

New to the market, Gordon Castle Scotland’s all-natural products are beautifully packaged in refillable glass bottles.

Hand-engraved and personalised onsite, their classic charm exceeds and endures long beyond labelled bottles. A recyclable non-glass alternative is available.

Essential oils for the range are grown and distilled in the eight acre Walled Garden; awarded Historic Houses Garden of the Year. Free from animal testing and chemicals, they are kind to the skin and to the planet.

Learn more at gordoncastlescotland.com

Molton Brown continue their sustainable journey with new innovations for hotel partners

Sustainability and innovation have been at the heart of Molton Brown since the very start.

In London’s South Molton Street in 1971, the brand’s founders began by creating products using the highest quality of ingredients, all imbued with a sense of conscious care and commitment – both for customers and for the wider world.

Today Molton Brown still keeps those ideals alive; as part of its ongoing sustainability journey the brand continues to push the boundaries with a set of evolving sustainability commitments including being 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free and manufacturing all its collections in England to ensure the highest quality standard and promote local and greener manufacturing.

The latest part of this journey also pays tribute to Molton Brown’s heritage, calling to mind those first collections created in London half a century ago with the release of bespoke 200ml glass bottles for hotel customers. These bottles, crafted from 100% recyclable glass, continue the brand’s expertise in creating dispensing solutions, including porcelain decanters, refills and the Signature Dispenser, which add an elevated feel to any bathroom.

Beatrice Descorps, Molton Brown Global Vice President, explains: “As a true British icon, it is important that we at Molton Brown stay true to the pioneering legacy of our founders and deliver truly sustainable luxury for our partners and customers.

“It is wonderful to be able to pay tribute to the artisan nature of our founders with these glass bottles, which will tackle issues with waste without compromising the premium experience which guests expect and deserve.”

Learn more at moltonbrown.co.uk

TEMPLESPA: Exceptional results-driven skincare

TEMPLESPA is a gorgeous British brand with a passionate Mediterranean soul, that truly offers a little slice of luxury.

Using the finest ingredients, TEMPLESPA is all about creating exceptional results-driven skincare and experiences that make a real difference to your skin and soul health. Cashmere-like textures that delight, fragrances that make you feel great.

That’s why you’ll find TEMPLESPA in luxury hotels and spas worldwide, as well as being exclusively stocked in the ever-iconic Harrods.

Our extensive skincare and aromatherapy product range borrow the very best Mediterranean botanicals and fuse with cutting edge derma-science to deliver outstanding results for skin, body, and soul.

Our hotel amenities bring a little slice of luxury to your guests home away from home. All of our amenities are made with the same love and care as our retail products are – the same, much-loved formulas and feel-good aromas that deliver an amazing in-room spa experience.

Our 100% recyclable amenity range is available in 30ml, 50ml, 150ml, 300ml and 5 litres, to suit whatever your needs, along with a wide range of top-ups and dispensers.

Our turndown treats to soothe and settle truly elevate any guest’s stay. Choose from miniatures of our best-sellers for the most serene of slumbers and the perfect morning pick-me-ups.

And we don’t stop there. We offer a range of gifting options that go above and beyond. Whether you’re looking for booking gifts, loyalty rewards or seasonal surprises, TEMPLESPA will help you leave guests feeling truly treasured throughout their stay.

Learn more at templespa.com