Hotel bookings rise 19% as momentum builds for the end of lockdown

The first two weeks of February saw hotel bookings rise 19%, indicating guests are starting to look beyond lockdown when the hospitality sector is permitted to open.

Data from Profitroom taken from a two-week period – February 1 to February 17 – of more than 4,000 hotels around the world found that people are forging ahead with hotel bookings, despite the uncertainty, with a 53% increase in turnover from direct bookings.

Further data gathered looking at a comparison of a year-on-year performance suggests people are also looking to get away for longer, and are happy to book more expensive packages.

The average length of stay having increased by 48%, jumping from 2.1 days on average to 3.1 days.

Samantha Williams, UK Market Owner at Profitroom, commenting on the data, said: “This time last year, although there were fears about the emergence of coronavirus, few people anticipated the true scale of the pandemic. Consequently, people were still booking hotel stays and summer breaks in February 2020 with confidence. Of course, in February 2021 though we’re still in national lockdown with hotel stays presently off limits. Yet it seems, despite this, consumers are confident enough that summer holidays are going ahead to carry on booking. Given the toll of months of lockdown though, it’s hardly surprising that people are keen to get away – and we imagine many are champing at the bit.”