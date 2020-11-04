Hotel du Vin and Malmaison sign deal for 6,000 unit order of ‘global first’ face covering

Frasers Hospitality, the parent company of Hotel du Vin and Malmaison, have completed a 6,000 unit order for a ‘global first’ face covering that will be worn by all staff across the portfolios in UK and Europe.

The facelet is a patent-pending face covering, designed with a button fastening – allowing the covering to conveniently be placed on the wrist.

The new solution is both anti-bacterial and reusable and is branded for each hotel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Staff at Malmaison, Hotel du Vin and Fraser Place hotels will now have branded face coverings, reducing the need for disposable masks while offering a practical alternative that has a design ensuring that their mandatory face coverings are always within reach.

Martyn Ball, people & development director at Fraser Hospitality, said: “The fact that The Facelet’s products can be worn around the wrist when not in use is a huge benefit as it minimises the risk of masks being misplaced or staff finding themselves without one when they need it the most.

“It’s a much more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to using single-use masks as staff need to change their face coverings several times throughout the day in line with Government advice.”

An initial order with 6,000 units has been completed, with a repeat order under discussion to support hotels across other global regions.