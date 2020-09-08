Hotel in seaside tourism hotspot goes on the market

Christie + Co has brought to market The Orchid Hotel in popular seaside town Bournemouth that is expected to ‘appeal to a wide range of buyers’ as business thrives in the tourism hotspot post-lockdown.

The 31-bedroom hotel in East Cliff, one of the two main beaches at Bournemouth, has undergone a significant refurbishment and also comprises the contemporary No.34 restaurant, as well as an open-plan lounge and bar and courtyard terrace.

The current owners opened The Orchid Hotel in 2004 as one of the ‘first boutique hotels in the area’.

Story continues below Advertisement

The garden to the rear of the property features a staff/owner’s detached house providing three bedrooms.

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments, “We expect the property to appeal to a wide range of buyers, including those looking to purchase a single asset as well as those looking to expand their current portfolio. We also anticipate high levels of interest from both national and international investors attracted to the UK market.”

Christie & Co are joint agents with Savills.