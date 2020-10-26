Hotel industry pioneers to speak at The Global Hotel Summit

CEOs and leaders from some of the world’s leading and most established hotel brands will join The Global Hotel Summit to share their insights and collective views on the future of the hotel industry on Thursday, 29 October.

Delivered by Planday in partnership with the Independent Hotel Show, the summit will bring together key influencers and sector pioneers including: Karin Sheppard, Managing Director Europe – IHG, CEO of Best Western GB Rob Paterson, Bespoke Hotels’ CEO Thomas Greenall and Philipp Weghmann, Executive Vice President for Europe, Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Independent Hotel Show’s Portfolio Director, Elena Attanasio said: “No matter whether you are a small independent B&B or a large global group, the insights to be shared are unmissable and relevant for all. The Global Hotel Summit will uncover what the hotel industry and travel market look like today and reveal the practical solutions and innovations available to navigate and succeed in this new world.”

As well as hoteliers, the summit includes data insights from Alexander Robinson, who brings more than 10 years’ experience in the hotel industry – including roles at Yelp and Expedia, plus CEO of The Growth Works, James Lemon who works with hotel businesses including Holiday Inn and IHG to scale-up through partnerships.

Sign up for your FREE spot at the Summit: https://hubs.ly/H0xqL8P0