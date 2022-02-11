Hotel investment volumes in the South West up by almost 10%

A new report shows that the South West hotel market is going from strength to strength as it is revealed that investment volumes in the region climbed by almost 10%.

The study by Savills found that the regional hotel market saw considerable investment in 2021, with £2.04 billion worth of transactions.

The South West hotel market made up a sizable chunk of these investments and continued to be in demand, with investment volumes climbing 8.2% compared with 2020, to £86.1 million.

Savills, an international real estate advisor, represented in excess of 40% of hotel assets transacted in 2021 in the South West.

Key deals led by the firm include the selling of Treloyhan Manor in St Ives to Manchester based developers for over £3 million, off a guide price of £1.75 million, and the sale of The Dial House in Bourton on the Water, which was acquired by overseas investors off a guide price of £2.5 million.

Savills also oversaw the sale of the Ibis Swansea and Ibis Budget Newport to an unnamed private buyer off an undisclosed guide price.

James Greenslade, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills Exeter, commented: “The regional hotel market has performed exceptionally well, driven by consumer demand for staycations. While accelerated by the pandemic lockdowns, this is a theme that will continue as holidaymakers seek out more environmentally friendly and sustainable holidaying, a trend that was emerging pre-Covid.

“The South West has some of the best holiday locations in the UK and investors are drawn to locations such as Cornwall and Devon where long-term demand for leisure-led hotels is expected to be high.”

A similar report by Knight Frank found that investment volumes in the UK hotel market reached an impressive £4 billion in the year 2021.