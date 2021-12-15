Hotel marketing trends 2022: TikTok and meta search named key players

Video-sharing social media platform TikTok has been named as one of the key hotel marketing trends to look out for in 2022.

The wildly popular app, which sees users share videos that are between 15 seconds to three minutes in length, is set to be utilised by hoteliers to attract new customers and encourage repeat business.

While many people see TikTok as a social media platform targeted towards Gen Z, its fastest growing audience is actually the 25-35 age bracket.

Story continues below Advertisement

These findings were revealed at a webinar hosted by full service creative and digital marketing agency 80 DAYS, which discussed recommended focus areas for hoteliers in 2022 and beyond and looked at what marketing and consumer trends from 2021 we can expect to see carry over into the new year.

The agency predicts that 82% of all consumer internet traffic will be video focused next year and recommends utilising apps like TikTok in your hotel marketing strategy.

Another recommendation for hoteliers was to add an ‘inspirational’ section to their website, driven by video content and highlighting attractions or activities that you can partake in at the hotel or in the wider local area.

This tip comes as consumer habits make a shift towards being more invested in purchasing experiences rather than products.

The session also highlighted the importance of using meta search engines, such as Google and price comparison websites.

According to 80 DAYS ‘own research, meta search engines drive consistent bookings and conversion rates are sitting at 2.2%, which is noticeably higher than other channels such as traditional online travel agencies (OTAs).

Other hotel marketing trends that were addressed in the session included the rise of the sustainable consumer and an expectation for more flexibility and less complicated cancellation policies brought about by the uncertainty of the pandemic.