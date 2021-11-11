Hotel operators warned that outsourced laundry costs are set to rise

Hotel businesses have been warned that laundry costs could be about to rise due to the impact of wage and energy inflation.

The Textile Services Association – the premier trade association for the textile care services industry – said a survey of its members had found that many commercial laundries are struggling to absorb unprecedented cost increases.

Labour costs alone have increased by an average of 14% in the year to October 2021, with many fearing that survival is impossible without putting up their fees.

David Stevens, CEO of the TSA, said that wages are just the tip of the iceberg: “We have reports of energy prices going up 300%, insurance up 100%, textile costs up 50%. It’s not sustainable. The industry was already reeling from the aftermath of the lockdowns and the lack of government support, but these increases are unprecedented. We’ve jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.”

Commercial laundries service the restaurant and hospitality markets, as well as the industrial and healthcare sectors.

“The last thing we want to inflict on hospitality and healthcare is a big hike in prices, but it’s difficult to see any other options,” said Mr Stevens.