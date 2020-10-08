Hotel owners seek new project with the sale of four-star hotel in Invergarry

The Invergarry Hotel has come to market as owners Nigel Robson and Susan Robson look to move on to ‘new projects’.

The four-star inn, situated at the meeting of the Great Glen Road and the Road to the Isles in a prime tourist spot in Scotland, has come to market through Graham + Sibbald with offers being invited around £1.85m.

The Invergarry Hotel has been owned by the Robsons for the last 14 years, who have transformed the business and increased sales to £1.1m per annum.

The hotel dating back to the late 19th century comprises 14 bedrooms, a bar and brasserie, dining room, lounges set in eight acres of grounds.

A valuable feature in the inclusion of two separate, detached three-bedroom houses with the hotel. In addition, planning consent has recently been granted for two developments – a 12-letting bedroom annex and an eight-room accommodation block.

Alistair Letham, a Consultant with Graham + Sibbald, commented: “The Invergarry Hotel, apart from having a superb, strategic, location in the Highlands is a well-established, and profitable 4-star Inn that has the huge benefit of the 2 x 3-bed houses included with the hotel. The availability of the excellent planning consent obtained gives new owners the option to carry out this exciting development opportunity.”

Please contact Alistair for more information on this at Alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk.