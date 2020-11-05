Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2021 cancelled as pandemic threat continues

After long discussions with industry stakeholders and key partners, Montgomery Group has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) event until February 28, 2022.

Ronda Annesley, event manager for HRC said that despite introducing a new Covid guideline framework, ‘All Secure Standard’, the lack of clarity from the government on when business events can restart had forced them to cancel next year’s event, due to take place from 22-24 March 2021.

She says: “Although HRC has a large international attendance of both exhibitors and visitors, we felt extremely confident that we could deliver a safe and secure live event for the tens of thousands of hospitality industry professionals that look forward to the show each year. We are devastated that we will not be able to play our part next year in helping the hospitality industry recover from the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic in a face to face format. However, we are currently investigating numerous ways in which we can continue to support and connect with the hospitality industry throughout 2021 and beyond, and hope to make an announcement around this in the near future.”

HRC was due to take place in March 2021 at ExCeL, London alongside the International Food & Drink Event (IFE), IFE Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), PUB21, The European Tea, Coffee and Soft Drinks Expo, The London Produce Show and the Festival of Enterprise.