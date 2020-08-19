Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show 2021 to include tea and coffee expo in bumper event

Next March will see six shows come together for three days to act as a ‘launch pad for recovery’ as part of the bumper Hotel, Restaurant & Catering show in London.

European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo has announced it will take place over three days from 22-24th March 2021 at ExCeL London, joining forces alongside Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC, and formally Hotelympia), The International Food & Drink Event (IFE), IFE Manufacturing Solutions, London Produce Show and Festival of Enterprise.

These co-located events will be the first, large scale gathering for the community following the pandemic, bringing the whole food, drink and hospitality industry together for the first time since February.

Quinic Events, organisers of European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo and the long established global exhibitions company Montgomery Group, organisers of HRC and IFE are forming a joint venture and will be working closely together on an integrated marketing campaign to co-promote the complementary events to maximise the attendance of food and drink industry buyers from the UK and overseas.

Lori Hoinkes, MD, Montgomery Group said, “In such difficult times, it is crucial that businesses have every resource available to help them be successful. By co-locating six shows together, visitors can now test, taste and source products and services that meet multiple needs of their business from all areas of the supply chain. This, combined with an extensive seminar line-up and inspiring trend trails, means business owners will have the best opportunity to prepare for the year ahead and exceed expectations.”

Earlier this month, BH revealed that HRC was looking ahead to the March event after confirming plans to host the exhibition next year.