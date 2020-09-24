Hotel restaurants must close in line with 10pm curfew as guidelines are published

It’s been confirmed that hotel restaurants must close to guests at 10pm in line with the new government restrictions on a curfew for hospitality venues.

Hotels will still be able to provide room service, if guests order through a phone or online whilst at the premises.

The new rules, which come into play today, will see pubs, restaurants and hotel dining rooms close at 10pm, however the industry has called for clarity on what this means for the hotel sector.

While new guidelines have been published by UKHospitality, British Beer & Pub Association and the British Institute of Innkeeping, there is still confusion over the restrictions for hotel residents and non-residents, with guidelines ‘awaiting publication of 10pm curfew and table service regulations’ as stated in the document here.

Taking to Twitter last night, top industry leaders voiced their concerns. Harry Murray, chairman at Lucknam Park said: “My reading is that non-residents will have to leave but residents can remain…”

While Danny Pecorelli, managing director at Exclusive Hotels replied: “The consensus seems to be residents have to be in rooms by 10pm we can still do room service, but not in public areas…”

Kate Nicholls, CEO at UKHospitality responded by saying: “I don’t think it is as strict as that – restaurant and bar need to stop serving but residents may remain in public areas post 10”.

However, it’s been reported that consideration is being given to allow residents to consume coffee or drinks at the end of a meal in public lounges after the 10pm curfew and hotel residents would also be able to sit in these spaces after this time.

The guidelines in Wales are more measured, and allow for ‘drinking and eating up’ time after 10pm to accommodate second sittings.

New face covering regulations also mandate the wearing of a covering in hospitality venues for customers and front of house staff.

Yesterday BH revealed that founder of Home Grown Hotels, owner of The Pig group, Robin Hutson has written to No.10 to specifically ask for ‘immediate exemption’ for hotel dining rooms and small restaurants with less than 100 covers from the new restrictions.