Hotel spa trends 2022: The innovations to keep an eye on this year

In the below guest post, Beverley Bayes, Creative Director of Sparcstudio explores the key hotel spa trends 2022 that will draw in consumers over the next 12 months.

Return to social spa experiences

Whilst traditionally guests have opted for privacy in a spa, many now crave human connection and shared experiences.

Hotel spa trends 2022 will reflect this shift by offering social spaces within the spa that cater to couples or a collection of friends who wish to enjoy the spa journey or an experience together.

Story continues below Advertisement

We anticipate a rise in the popularity of small group treatment suites, cabanas (poolside or in the grounds) such as the ‘Scandinavian snug’ that we created for Aqua Sana Spas, perfect for between treatment relaxation and reconnection around a fire feature.

Within the spa, Hammams and Banyan sauna suites are ideal for social spa-ing. They can be an integral part of a spa journey and if they are reserved for private groups of friends, can add additional revenue to the spa’s income.

Expect to see the emergence of more Banya Suites in 2022 and beyond.

Spa ‘Rewilding’

Connection to nature has been a central theme to wellness for the past two years. Guests expect to experience spas that embrace the outdoors. Clever design and space planning can make this connection to nature seamless. Reflecting the current initiatives for ‘rewilding’ of agricultural land, spa is also ‘rewilding’. It is moving beyond the ‘spa garden’ model, deeper into the countryside and forest, providing experiences and immersion in a wilder natural setting. Wild swimming, foraging, forest bathing, guided meditations are all concepts that can be designed into the spa journey.

Expect also to find individual treatment cabins, bathing and heat cabin experiences, such as the Sauna on stilts that we helped to create at Aqua Sana Sherwood – many with open or glazed sides, providing the ultimate connection to the landscape. This trend also extends to the creation of bedroom suites which are located in cabins or tree houses away from the main hotel.

Natural swimming pools offer a sense of freedom and escapism whilst tapping into the popularity of ‘wild swimming’. These fresh water naturally filtered pools and ponds are set to become an essential element for any forward thinking, eco-conscious spa developer. A large natural filtered outdoor swimming pool forms the centerpiece of The Spa at South Lodge to great effect, the pool has proved a great hit with guests, many of whom are experiencing ‘wild swimming’ for the first time.

The uber-modern gym

For many millennial gym-goers, a trip to the fitness studio will often replace a night out at the pub or nightclub. This is especially true for many young urbanites. New high-end boutique gyms are aiming to cultivate tribal loyalty and community. Club membership has become a status symbol for some and savvy hoteliers can embrace this, designing their fitness space and offering within to match the needs of this growing subculture.

Many spas and hotels are focusing their attention on the interior design of their gyms, fitness studios and wellness facilities by fusing elements of wellness with biophilic design to create green, healthy spaces that are a world away from the darkened, equipment filled gyms of old. Often incorporating outside training facilities, they should also incorporate social and flexible spaces to facilitate group training, enabling members to connect with each other and their personal trainers.

Modern, urban finishes and high-end joinery, elevates the look and makes for a warm, welcoming experience.

Bespoke furniture and lighting

Every spa project wants to make its mark in the spa industry and offer a unique experience. The visual image is essential to capturing the attention of future guests and this is even more pronounced online with the dominance of social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Bespoke pieces of furniture, joinery and lighting can help create a real sense of place that really tell the story of the spa and its concept.