The Inn Collection Group continues rapid growth with acquisition of Harrogate hotel

The Inn Collection Group has purchased Hotel St George in Harrogate for an undisclosed sum, continuing the group’s rapid growth trend.

The 90-bed property is housed in an Edwardian building in the centre of Harrogate.

The site, which includes The Swaledale Restaurant and six function rooms, will continue trading under the group’s ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ pub with rooms brand before undergoing careful refurbishment and remodelling works later this year.

Gavin Wright, senior director (hotels and hospitality) at JLL advised on the sale on behalf of the vendors.

Sean Donkin, Managing Director of The Inn Collection Group, commented: “The Hotel St George is an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our customer base and imprint in Yorkshire while continuing to roll out our buy and build strategy as an operator.

“We have had Harrogate in our sights for a considerable time while identifying a site that is a fit with our ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand. We are delighted to have completed on this superb site which will be a tremendous asset for our customers and our portfolio of inns in the best UK locations.”

He continued: “The Hotel St George has everything we look for in a The Inn Collection Group venue: A first-class destination, placing our guests into the heart of the UK’s best locations – it is a perfect site for exploring Harrogate and the surrounding Yorkshire Dales.

“We are looking forward to enhancing this stunning building so it delivers its full potential for visitors and customers living in and around the locality in Harrogate.”

Hotel St George is The Inn Collection Group’s second purchase of 2022, following the group’s acquisition of The Glenridding Hotel in Ullswater.

The 38-bedroom Lake District property was described as a “real bucket list addition to the group” by Donkin when the purchase was announced.