Hotel stock in Brighton to be boosted with addition of new seafront property

A new hotel plan near the seafront in Brighton looks set to get the go ahead from the City Council.

Topland Neptune Ltd are bidding to develop a new 221-bedroom hotel at existing properties on Cannon Place and St Margaret’s Place, with a new building constructed to the rear of the Brighton Metropole Hotel.

Alongside its bedrooms, the new hotel would comprise bar and dining areas, an open courtyard and a basement floor with meeting room.

The Grade II-listed facades at numbers 31 and 32 Cannon Place would be retained.

The proposed hotel would not share facilities with the Metropole and would operate as a standalone venue.

A report filed ahead of a Brighton & Hove City Council planning meeting next week (20 February 2021) said: “The proposal would help the local visitor economy and would create new employment within the city.

“There are clear heritage benefits to the scheme with the refurbishment of the listed building and overall an enhancement of the Regency Square Conservation Area.”