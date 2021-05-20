Hotel360 Expo to return on September 28 and 29

The Hotel360 Expo is set to take place on the 28th & 29th of September transforming the London ExCeL into the hotspot for hospitality innovation. The show is the UK’s leading hospitality event dedicated to increasing hotel profitability and ensuring hotel professionals stay ahead of the ever-changing industry.

Hotel360 is a rare opportunity to meet thousands in the sector, from suppliers, independents to big chains, to source solutions to optimise operational efficiency, take home the latest hospitality tech trends and sustainability solutions. Plus, it is FREE to attend!

Boasting over 300 cutting-edge suppliers, 150 inspirational seminars, expert-led panel debates, unlimited networking opportunities and inspiring innovation awards; it is the show not to miss.

Story continues below Advertisement

Uniting the leading innovators of marketing, branding, facilities management, operations, technology and beyond, the event offers hospitality professionals with the tools needed to not only get back on their feet, but to grow their business and increase their profits.

Running directly alongside Hotel360, is the Hospitality Design Show. This show will exhibit the latest design trends, ideas, and innovations behind business growth. It also grants a unique opportunity to let the leading creatives guide hotel businesses to success with 1-2-1 advice.

Visit hotel360expo.co.uk to secure your free ticket and discover the tools to maximise your margins.