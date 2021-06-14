Hotel360 Expo to unite hospitality business leaders at September event

The UK’s leading hospitality event dedicated to increasing hotel profitability, Hotel360 Expo, is back and opening its door to over 4 – 5,000 hotel professionals. Taking place at the ExCeL, London on the 28th & 29th of September 2021, Hotel360 promises a surplus of solutions and information, ensuring hotel decision-makers are at the forefront of the latest hospitality advancements.

The Hotel360 Expo is a rare opportunity to meet the big names of the industry, as well as the up-and-comers. Moreover, a chance to rethink one’s hotel business’s marketing strategy, to source solutions to optimise operational efficiency, take home the latest hospitality tech trends and sustainability solutions. The show also provides the tools to not only get hotel businesses to boost their bookings, but to grow, ensure customer satisfaction and increase their profits.

The line-up for Hotel360 will boast over 300 cutting-edge suppliers, 150 inspirational seminars, and expert-led panel debates. Not to mention, unlimited networking opportunities, unmissable innovation awards and much more to keep attendees captivated.

Story continues below Advertisement

As one of our previous endorsers, Tom Lord, the Former Head of Global Support, InterContinental Hotels Group, has said: “We saw some great new solutions using AI and the event is great for small businesses and big ones alike, as well as putting everyone under one roof and letting people across the breadth of the hospitality industry see all the latest technologies available.”

Running directly alongside Hotel360, is the Hospitality Design Show. This show will exhibit the latest design trends, ideas, and innovations behind business growth. It also grants a unique opportunity to let the leading creatives guide hotel businesses to success with 1-2-1 advice. All under one roof, the events will provide a one stop shop for hotel professionals. Plus it is FREE to attend.

Visit hotel360expo.co.uk to secure your free ticket to both shows and discover the tools to maximise your margins!