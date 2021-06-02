Hotel360 is back this September and free to attend

The UK’s leading hospitality event dedicated to hotel business growth, Hotel360, is back and opening its doors to over 4 – 5,000 hotel professionals. Taking place at the ExCeL, London on the 28th & 29th of September 2021, Hotel360 promises a surplus of solutions and educational material, ensuring hotel decision-makers are at the forefront of the latest hospitality advancements.

Hotel360 is a rare opportunity to meet the big names of the industry, as well as the up-and-comers. Moreover, a chance to rethink one’s marketing strategy, to source solutions to optimise operational efficiency, take home the latest hospitality tech trends and sustainability solutions. The show also provides the tools to not only get hotel businesses to boost their bookings, but to grow, ensure customer satisfaction and maximise their profits. Plus it is FREE to attend!

The show boasts over 300 cutting-edge suppliers, giving attendees the chance to reconnect, negotiate face-to-face, benchmark prices and witness the innovations changing the industry.

Hotel360 additionally offers unlimited networking opportunities, unmissable innovation awards and much more to keep its attendees captivated. With 150 inspirational seminars, a line-up of influential keynote speakers and expert-led panel debates, the event ensures hotel professionals leave knowledgeable and ready to refresh their hotel offering.

Come along and assess the competition. Learn from the market leaders and the specialised, niche boutiques. Find your point of difference and emerge revitalised, ready for 2022.

To register for your FREE Hotel360 ticket today, look no further: https://bit.ly/H360TicketsBoutHot